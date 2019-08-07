|
HUME Ellen Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully on Wednesday
31st July 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much-loved mum of Jayne,
Lesley and Andrew,
dear mother-in-law and a
loving grandma of 7 and
great grandma of 9.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 2pm.
At the request of Ellen,
please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019