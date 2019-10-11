|
Taylor Elizabeth
(Betty) The family of the late Betty wishes to express their sincere thanks to all staff at Lakeview Lodge Care Home & Alistre Lodge Care Home for the excellent care given to Betty over the past 3 years.
Thanks also to Dr's & Nurses
at Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
for their care and support.
Thanks also to Rev. Nick Wells for his comforting ministrations and to Billingtons Funeral Directors for their dignified, caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019