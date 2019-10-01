|
|
|
Taylor Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully on September 24th 2019,
at Alistre Lodge and
of Lytham, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Norman also a loving Auntie.
Funeral service at
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Friday October 4th at 12.30pm prior to interment at
Park Cemetery Lytham at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019