Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Southward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Southward

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Southward Notice
Southward Elizabeth
(Beth) Passed away peacefully in Kepplegate Rest Home on 16th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of James,
much loved mum to Kathleen,
also a devoted grandma to Nicola
and a dear great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to
be held at St John's Church,
Out Rawcliffe on Monday
9th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to St John's Church,
Out Rawcliffe and Dementia UK.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -