|
|
|
Southward Elizabeth
(Beth) Passed away peacefully in Kepplegate Rest Home on 16th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of James,
much loved mum to Kathleen,
also a devoted grandma to Nicola
and a dear great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to
be held at St John's Church,
Out Rawcliffe on Monday
9th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to St John's Church,
Out Rawcliffe and Dementia UK.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019