Priestley Elizabeth
'Betty' On 23rd November 2019, Betty aged 93 years, beloved Wife of the late Stanley, much loved Mum of Judith, Robert and Nigel,
Mother in Law of Alison
also a dearly loved Nana,
Great Grandma and Sister.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Blackpool on
Thursday 12th December 2019 at 12:00 noon prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for British Heart Foundation. Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
