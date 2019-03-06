|
|
|
LYNCH Elizabeth After a brief illness, surround by her family Lizzie passed away in Royal Preston Hospital on Friday 22nd February 2019.
Loving wife of Paul, much loved mummy of Beth and Tom and nannie to Jack, Ted and Ethel.
"We have lost our shining star."
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool on Wednesday 13th March at 12:00noon followed by a private committal. Abundance of flowers welcome, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More