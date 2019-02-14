|
|
|
Hall Elizabeth
(Betty)
formerly Betty Asquith Passed away peacefully
in the Glenroyd Care Home on January 27th 2019, aged 90 years. She leaves behind her daughter Jane and son John Nigel,
his wife Heather and their
children Jon and Ellie.
Funeral service at St. Chad's Church, Poulton le Fylde on Thursday January 21st 2019 at 1.00pm followed by a family Committal at Carleton Crematorium. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
