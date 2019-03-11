Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Catholic Church
Lytham
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Elizabeth Ellen Hardman Notice
HARDMAN (née Newsham)
Elizabeth Ellen
(Liz/Lizzie) Peacefully on 2nd March 2019
at her home in St. Annes,
with her family by her side,
Liz, aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mum of Zac, Jake and Reece and a loving nan, sister,
daughter in law and aunty.
Liz will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Tuesday 19th March, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.30pm
The family would like everyone to wear a yellow rose.
No flowers, by request please. Donations, if desired may be sent to Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
