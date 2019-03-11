|
HARDMAN (née Newsham)
Elizabeth Ellen
(Liz/Lizzie) Peacefully on 2nd March 2019
at her home in St. Annes,
with her family by her side,
Liz, aged 60 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mum of Zac, Jake and Reece and a loving nan, sister,
daughter in law and aunty.
Liz will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Tuesday 19th March, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.30pm
The family would like everyone to wear a yellow rose.
No flowers, by request please. Donations, if desired may be sent to Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
