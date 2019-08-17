|
|
|
Duncan Elizabeth
"Betty" It is with deep sadness
that we announce the death of Betty who passed away peacefully on 13th August 2019 , aged 94.
Wife of the late Tom,
Retired Superintendent,
formerly of West Drive, Cleveleys.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Her Funeral service will take
place at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at
1.30 p.m. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019