The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Duncan Notice
Duncan Elizabeth
"Betty" It is with deep sadness
that we announce the death of Betty who passed away peacefully on 13th August 2019 , aged 94.

Wife of the late Tom,
Retired Superintendent,
formerly of West Drive, Cleveleys.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Her Funeral service will take
place at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at
1.30 p.m. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
