Elizabeth Coggin Notice
COGGIN Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Thursday 14th November
2019, aged 91 years.
Loving mum of Linda and Christine, devoted grandma of Jonathan and Kelly and all of her great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
The service is to be held at
The Parish Church of Thornton, Christ Church, Meadows
Avenue on Thursday 28th November at 1.00pm, prior to committal at Carleton
Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice or Christie Hospital.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home.
Telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
