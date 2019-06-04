|
SHAW Elaine Peacefully at her home on Thursday May 30th, aged 56 years.
Beloved partner of Ian, cherished daughter of Ina and a loving sister of Pauline, Allison and Peter.
Jane will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday June 13th at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired
to Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
