|
|
|
MASSEY Elaine Passed away peacefully in
Royal Chesterfield Hospital
on July 6th 2019.
Elaine will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Queensway Methodist Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Monday
July 22nd at 1.45pm,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
"Mencap (Blackpool)" or "Parkinson's UK".
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2019