Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:45
Queensway Methodist Church
Poulton-le-Fylde
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Elaine Massey Notice
MASSEY Elaine Passed away peacefully in
Royal Chesterfield Hospital
on July 6th 2019.
Elaine will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Queensway Methodist Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Monday
July 22nd at 1.45pm,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
"Mencap (Blackpool)" or "Parkinson's UK".
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2019
