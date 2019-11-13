|
|
|
BLAKELEY (Elaine) On Saturday 9th November 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice, and of Thornton, Elaine passed away,
aged 48 years.
Dearly loved wife of Andrew,
loving Mum to Tasha, Tegan and Harley. Much loved daughter
to Pat and the late Bill
and a dear sister to Angie.
She will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday 23rd November 2019
at 11:30am.
Please feel free to wear an item of colour in memory of Elaine.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice c/o
The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019