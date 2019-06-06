Home

Beer Elaine After a short illness,
peacefully in the loving care
of Trinity Hospice on
Monday June 3rd 2019,
aged 71 years.

Reunited with her
beloved husband Ken.
A precious mum of Angie and dearly loved grandma of
Lloyd, Neve and Eden.

"Elaine will be greatly missed
by her loving family
and many friends."

Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Monday June 24th at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Trinity Hospice.

Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2019
