WOOD Peacefully on 6th June 2019
in Royal Preston Hospital,
Eileen Elsie, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek,
much loved mother of Sarah and Alex, cherished grandma to Rohanna, Tristan, Isabella and Meg and great grandma to Zander.
Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Saint John the Devine Parish Church, Lytham on
Tuesday 18th June at 1pm, prior to cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for Guide Dogs for the Blind
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to Rawcliffe & Rae Funerals, 53a Warton Street, Lytham, FY8 5DT, tel 01253 735269
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
