LLOYD Eileen Louise
Known as Judy Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
The Farthings Nursing Home on
Tuesday 5th February 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum of Sandra and John and a devoted and cherished grandma and great-grandma.
"Judy will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends"
Funeral Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made
for Trinity Hospice
or Breast Cancer Care.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
