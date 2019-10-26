|
FISHWICK Eileen Mary With her husband by her side, in Victoria Hospital, on Thursday October
17th 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, cherished mum of Tecwyn and Dowyn.
"Eileen will be greatly missed
by her loving family
and many friends".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium on
Thursday October 31st at 3:30pm. Donations if desired to the
National Kidney Federation.
Floral tributes, donations
and all enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019