Eileen Fisher

Eileen Fisher Notice
FISHER Eileen Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family
on Wednesday 27th February 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife to Harry, loving
mum to Paul, Lois and Steve, cherished nana to Cathy, Lana, Sarah, David and Beth and little nana to Caitlin and Alfie, also a much loved sister to Rod.
Eileen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Nicholas Church on
Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
As Eileen was such a happy person please wear a splash of colour. Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
