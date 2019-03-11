|
|
|
BENTLEY Eileen Peacefully in the loving care of the Kingfisher Care Home, Cleveleys, on Wednesday 20th February 2019, aged 84 years and
formerly of Stafford Avenue,
Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Keith, dearly loved mum of Stephen, Christine and Ian,
dear mother-in-law of Judith, Gordon and Sarah and much loved nana of Dominic, Briony, Sam, Louisa and Chad and a cherished great nana of Ralph and William.
"Eileen will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends."
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made for the Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
