BEATON Eileen Christine Stenhouse Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Neil,
loving Mother of Stuart, much loved Grandma of Vibha and Odie, dear Sister of Nan and Rachel, much loved friend to all.
Funeral service will take place at Victoria Community Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8BY at 10:15am on Wednesday 31st July.
Followed by Burial at Carleton Cemetery, Stocks Lane, Blackpool.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019