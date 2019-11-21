|
Anderson Edward Peacefully in Chorley District Hospital on 18th November 2019.
Eddie
Aged 89 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband of Florence,
a cherished dad of
Richard and Steve,
father in law to Karin and Carolyn and a proud and devoted granddad to Scott and Lauren.
Eddie's funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations are welcome and will benefit Breast Cancer Care.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019