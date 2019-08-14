Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:00
Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel
Edmund Flannery Notice
FLANNERY Edmund
"Eddie" Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 7th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late Mavis,
much loved dad and grandad.
Eddie will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel on Friday 23rd August at 2:00pm prior to a private burial.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
