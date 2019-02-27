|
Rosenfield Edith Alice Peacefully in Alexandra Nursing Home on 13th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
The dearly loved Wife to the late Al, also a much loved Mum,
Mother in Law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 2:45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
