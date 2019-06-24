|
Jenkinson Edie Peacefully in R.L.I on
17th June 2019, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife to the late Joe, a much-loved mum to Alan, Anne, Andrew, Ian and there partners, also a devoted
grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Edie will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Pilling
on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to British Heart
Foundation and Dementia UK.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 24, 2019
