WADDINGTON Duncan John On Tuesday 19th February 2019, whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Duncan passed away aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sandra, loving Dad to Claire, Duncan and Greg, devoted Grandad to Maisie, Abi, Eleanor, Tilly and Tom, loving Father-in-law to Debbie and Rachel. Dear brother to Malcolm and sister-in-law Jenny. Cherished Uncle to Debbie, Martin and Family.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 11:00am.
Please wear bright colours in memory of Duncan.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
