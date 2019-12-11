Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Duncan Waddilove Notice
WADDILOVE Duncan Passed away at home on
Sunday 1st December 2019.
For 45 years a loving husband to the late Jean, father to Andrew, step-father to Donna and devoted Grandad to Jack and Keith,
their wives Shelby and Emily and Great Grandad to Brooke and Rosa. Brother to Kay and her husband Trevor and Uncle to Stephen and Mark.
Family, friends and Rotarians will be celebrating Duncan's life at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 1:15pm. No flowers but donations are welcomed for the British Heart Foundation. Formal attire not required.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
