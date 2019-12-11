|
WADDILOVE Duncan Passed away at home on
Sunday 1st December 2019.
For 45 years a loving husband to the late Jean, father to Andrew, step-father to Donna and devoted Grandad to Jack and Keith,
their wives Shelby and Emily and Great Grandad to Brooke and Rosa. Brother to Kay and her husband Trevor and Uncle to Stephen and Mark.
Family, friends and Rotarians will be celebrating Duncan's life at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 1:15pm. No flowers but donations are welcomed for the British Heart Foundation. Formal attire not required.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019