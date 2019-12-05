|
|
|
ATHERTON Duncan Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th November 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved brother of Tommy,
Kevin and Billy.
Duncan will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 9th December
at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Duncan to
Trinity Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019