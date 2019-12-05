Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan Atherton

Notice Condolences

Duncan Atherton Notice
ATHERTON Duncan Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th November 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved brother of Tommy,
Kevin and Billy.
Duncan will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 9th December
at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Duncan to
Trinity Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -