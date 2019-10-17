|
Obrusik Dorothy Passed away in
Victoria Hospital on
Saturday 5th October 2019
at the age of 91.
Much loved wife of the late Peter and mother to
Andrew, Stephen and Christine.
Dearly loved Grandma to
Nicola, Michael, George
and Kimberley.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered.
Funeral Service at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
are welcome for the
Salvation Army.
All donations and enquiries
to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019