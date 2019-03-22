Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
MOXON Dorothy Dorothy passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Sunday 10th March 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of George,
much loved mum of Kay and mother-in-law of Howard,
proud grandma of Fiona
and a dear sister of Margaret.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for Parkinson's U.K.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
