Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
13:30
All Hallows Church
Bispham
Committal
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
15:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Dorothy Mayell Notice
MAYELL Dorothy Peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
5th July 2019, after a short illness,
Dorothy, aged 94 years.
Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Service at All Hallows Church, Bispham on Friday 19th July 2019 at 1.30pm,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The British Heart Foundation"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2019
