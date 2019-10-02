|
|
|
MASSEY Dorothy Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 93 years.
The devoted and loving wife to the late Reg, and also a dearly loved Mum to Sue and Carole
and dear Grandma to Vicky,
Andy and Anna.
Dorothy, past President of Blackpool Art Society will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy's funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Wednesday
9th October 2019 at 11.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Dorothy to "Dementia UK" or
"The Stroke Association" c/o and all further enquiries please, to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019