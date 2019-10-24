Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:30
St John Vianney RC Church
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lavelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lavelle

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Lavelle Notice
Lavelle Dorothy On October 5th 2019, after a brief illness, Dorothy passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 83 years.

Widow of Michael Gerald Lavelle.
Loving mum of Stephen, Michael and Andrew, mum in law to Nicola and Christine and dearly loving nanna to Patrick, Gemma,
Richard and Anne.
Dorothy was a Geography teacher and latterly Deputy Head,
at St Catherine's Girls School, Blackpool, All Saints High School and St Mary's RC High School.
The funeral service will be held at St John Vianney RC Church, Blackpool at 11.30am on
Thursday 31st October
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
All are welcome to attend.

Family flowers only please but donations welcomed for
Guide Dogs For The Blind.

All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.