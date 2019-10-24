|
|
|
Lavelle Dorothy On October 5th 2019, after a brief illness, Dorothy passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Widow of Michael Gerald Lavelle.
Loving mum of Stephen, Michael and Andrew, mum in law to Nicola and Christine and dearly loving nanna to Patrick, Gemma,
Richard and Anne.
Dorothy was a Geography teacher and latterly Deputy Head,
at St Catherine's Girls School, Blackpool, All Saints High School and St Mary's RC High School.
The funeral service will be held at St John Vianney RC Church, Blackpool at 11.30am on
Thursday 31st October
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please but donations welcomed for
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019