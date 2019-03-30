|
|
|
Howard Dorothy Peacefully on 27th March 2019 in the loving care of The Willows, Dorothy, aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of the late Norman, loving mum of Chris and Jeremy, dear sister to Kenneth, Barry
and Pat, dearly loved grandma
to Andrew and
Anthony and treasured
great-grandma to George.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends".
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 10th April 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
