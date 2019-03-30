Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Howard

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Howard Notice
Howard Dorothy Peacefully on 27th March 2019 in the loving care of The Willows, Dorothy, aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of the late Norman, loving mum of Chris and Jeremy, dear sister to Kenneth, Barry
and Pat, dearly loved grandma
to Andrew and
Anthony and treasured
great-grandma to George.
"Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends".
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 10th April 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.