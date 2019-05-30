|
HOSKER Dorothy Elizabeth After a short illness,
Dorothy passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Thursday May 16th 2019,
aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Harry Hosker, mother of Deborah and Victoria and grandma of Abigail, Stephen, Iain and Barnaby.
Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Stonycroft Avenue on Friday June 7th at 11:30 and followed by committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes. All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
