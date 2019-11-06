|
HOPKINSON Dorothy Irene Passed away peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on Tuesday 29th October 2019, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved mum of Sandra and Stan, much loved nan of Kevin and Karen, cherished great nanna of Olivia, Ellie, Emily, Bradley and Harry and a dear sister.
Service to be held at
The Parish Church of Bispham,
All Hallows, All Hallows Road, Bispham on Wednesday
13th November at 1:00pm
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donation enquires please c/o
D Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home tel:355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019