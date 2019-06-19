Home

A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00
St. James' Church
Stalmine
Dorothy Cardwell Notice
CARDWELL On 15th June 2019,
peacefully at her home in Stalmine.
Dorothy Margaret
Aged 74 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Cardwell, loving mother of Richard, Andrew and Margaret, also a much loved mother in law of Robin, devoted nana and great nana
and friend to many.
Funeral service at
St. James' Church, Stalmine on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at
Preesall Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Dorothy may be given to
The Oncology Unit, Blackpool Victoria Hospital c/o
and all enquiries to
A. J. Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel. 01524 791347
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
