BROMAGE Dorothy Grace Passed away peacefully at the Kingfisher Care Home, Cleveleys on 14th February 2019 aged 88.
Devoted wife of the late Cliff and friend to the late Derek,
loving mother of Stephen and Susan, loving sister to John and sister in law Vanda, caring nana to Kyle and step mother to
Graham and Mark.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends and she will remain in our
hearts forever.
Funeral service at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please to T.H. Fenton,
27 - 28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys FY5 1DX. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
