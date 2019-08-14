|
|
|
Barlow Dorothy
(Vivien) Slipped away peacefully on
6th August 2019 in the loving care of The Conifers Nursing Home,
Viv,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Walter Barlow and a cherished mum to Joan and Ray,
also a very loved sister,
mother-in-law, grandma
and a devoted follower
of the local jazz scene.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys,
FY5 3JG Tel 864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019