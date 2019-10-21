|
|
|
WHITHAM (Dorothea)
'Dot' On Sunday 13th October 2019,
suddenly but peacefully whilst
in hospital and of Poulton, Dot,
passed away aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Charles,
a dear Daughter of Dorothy and
the late Billy, much loved Mum
to Jonathon, Sean and Denise
and a loving a devoted Mother-
in-law, Nanny, Great Nanny,
Sister and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Chads Church, Poulton-le-Fylde
on Friday 1st November 2019 at
10:30am followed by a burial at
Poulton New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given in Dot's
memory to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne
Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria
Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019