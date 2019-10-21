Home

Dorothea Whitham Notice
WHITHAM (Dorothea)
'Dot' On Sunday 13th October 2019,
suddenly but peacefully whilst
in hospital and of Poulton, Dot,
passed away aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Charles,
a dear Daughter of Dorothy and
the late Billy, much loved Mum
to Jonathon, Sean and Denise
and a loving a devoted Mother-
in-law, Nanny, Great Nanny,
Sister and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Chads Church, Poulton-le-Fylde
on Friday 1st November 2019 at
10:30am followed by a burial at
Poulton New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given in Dot's
memory to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne
Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria
Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
