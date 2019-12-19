|
|
|
WINTER Doreen
(Nana) Peacefully on 15th December 2019 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital with her family at her side,
Doreen, aged 84 years.
Loving and devoted wife of the late Cyril. Dear mum of Linda and mother-in-law to Bill.
A treasured nana to Chrissie, Heather and Kathy and great nana to Tammy, Cameron,
Billie, Amber and Beth.
"Will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 3rd January 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019