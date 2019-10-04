Home

Doreen Wareing

Doreen Wareing Notice
Wareing (Doreen) Passed away peacefully
in the presence of her family
and the loving care of
St Georges Nursing Home on
2nd October 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted Wife of the late
John Alfred, and a loving Mother
to Jan, Diane and Nick.
A very proud Grandmother
of Jonathon and Rob.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 10:00am at St Pauls Church, Ansdell & Fairhaven
followed by a cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for Alzheimer's Society. All welcome to The Blossoms, in Ansdell after the Service to continue sharing memories of Doreen.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited,
01253 732217
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
