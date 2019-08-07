Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
COOPER Doreen Doreen sadly passed away on Saturday 27th July at Sandycroft Nursing Home.
Doreen was surrounded by her loving family.
Doreen, devoted and loving wife to Terry and also a dearly loved mum to Sue, Shirley, Sonia and the late Stephen, mum in law to David, Tosh and Andy and a deeply missed Nana and Great Nana.
Doreen's funeral service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Wednesday 14th August 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Doreen to "Trinity Hospice".
c/o and all further enquiries please, to Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
