Bailes Doreen Passed away peacefully in the loving care of The Farthings Nursing Home, Doreen, aged 91 years, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family
and all her knew her.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 10th October 2019,
at 10am, at Carleton Crematorium.Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK. All enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, 42 Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG Tel: 864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019