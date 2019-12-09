Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
13:30
Parish Church of Holy Trinity
Freckleton
Doreen Ash Notice
ASH On 2nd December, 2019,
in hospital and of Freckleton
DOREEN
aged 77 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Geoffrey, very dear mother of Sharon and loving grandma of Thomas and Annelise.
Funeral Service at the Parish Church of Holy Trinity, Freckleton on Monday 16th December at
1.30 p.m. before committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only but
donations, if so desired,
to the Royal Osteoporosis Society c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
