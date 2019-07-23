|
RODGERS Donald The family of the late Don Rodgers wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence, floral tributes and donations in memory of Don.
Special thanks to neighbours
Chris and Robin for all the support given to the family, to Ward 34 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for all the care given to Don, to Tom Pilkington at Thornton Parish Church for a comforting funeral service and finally to Angela Byrne and staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2019