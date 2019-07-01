|
|
|
RODGERS (Donald) Former Civil Servant at Norcross.
On Tuesday 18th June 2019 peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Thornton, Don passed away, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Pat, loving Dad to the late Stephen and David and a much loved grandpa of Natalie and Hannah.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Thornton Parish Church on Monday 8th July at 2.30 pm prior to committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 1, 2019