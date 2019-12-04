|
Purslow Donald Passed away peacefully at home on 26th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
A much loved Husband to the late Marjorie, a dear Dad to Susan, Tony and Judith.
A loving Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Donald will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December
at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019