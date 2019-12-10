|
|
|
FOSTER Donald Passed away at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
Donald,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Enid.
He will be dearly missed
by all his family and friends.
A service of committall
shall take place at 11am on
Wednesday 18th December 2019 at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Any donations in lieu may be sent to Alzheimers Society c/o
T.H. Fenton
27-28 Rossall Road,
Cleveleys FY5 1DZ
01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019